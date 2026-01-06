Azerbaijan's Non-Hydrocarbon Exports To Russia Edge Up
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan prioritizes non-oil-and-gas exports, thereby distinguishing them from gross exports. Over the same period, Azerbaijan's gross exports stood at $23.4 billion, of which $3.3 billion were non-hydrocarbon exports. While Italy led among countries importing Azerbaijan's overall products, Russia ranked first in importing non-oil-and-gas productsAccess to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment