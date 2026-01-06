Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-06 09:06:43
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date for Q4 2025 Financial Results and Analyst Conference Call

January 06, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: TMX Group Limited

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, in the evening of Thursday, February 5, 2026. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

WHAT: TMX Group Limited Q4 2025 financial results analyst conference call
WHO:

John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group
David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group
Amin Mousavian, Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Interim Chief Risk Officer, TMX Group

WHEN: Friday, February 6, 2026, 8:00 a.m. ET
HOW:

Participants may access the conference call via the webcast link:

Alternatively, participants may join the live call by dialing
1-647-846-2266 or 1-833-752-4317.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available at
1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088, 8177314#.

The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
...

Amanda Tang
Head of Investor Relations
TMX Group
416-895-5848
...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: TMX Group Limited

