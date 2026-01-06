Block Scholes Report Highlights Growth Of Tokenized Stocks, Citing Bitget As A Key Market Driver

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has been featured in a newly released report by Block Scholes, a leading digital asset analytics and research firm, examining the rapid growth of tokenized stocks and the evolving role of exchanges in bridging traditional and on-chain markets. According to the Block Scholes report, tokenized equities are increasingly used as a gateway to global markets, with exchanges like Bitget playing a growing role in providing liquidity, price discovery, and seamless execution.

The report shows that tokenized assets, long dominated by stablecoins, are now entering a new phase driven by tokenized equities and ETFs. Products tracking assets such as the S&P 500, major U.S. equities, and technology stocks have seen meaningful adoption since Q3 2025, supported by improved liquidity, tighter spreads, and growing participation from both retail and institutional investors. This shift reflects a broader demand for always-on markets that operate beyond traditional trading hours.

Data in the report indicates that tokenized stocks generally track their off-chain counterparts closely during regular market hours, with intraday spreads often remaining within narrow ranges. Price deviations tend to widen overnight or on weekends, when underlying markets are closed and minting or redemption pauses, underscoring both the opportunity and the structural differences of 24/7 on-chain trading. Even so, the growing consistency of pricing during core sessions suggests that market infrastructure is maturing quickly.

At the center of this transition is Bitget's Universal Exchange model. UEX is designed to bring crypto assets, stablecoins, and tokenized traditional instruments into a single trading environment, removing the need for separate brokerage accounts or fragmented platforms. By integrating tokenized stocks and ETFs alongside spot and derivatives markets, UEX enables users to manage and trade a broader range of assets through one interface, funded directly with digital assets such as stablecoins. The report also noted that exchanges with integrated infrastructure and deeper liquidity are best positioned to support the next phase of tokenized stock adoption, citing Bitget's growing activity and market depth as indicative of this shift.

Commenting on the report's findings, Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer at Bitget, said,“Tokenization only works if access is simple and markets are liquid. Our focus with UEX is to make real-world assets feel as seamless to trade as crypto, while keeping the transparency and speed that users expect from digital markets.”

The report also points to a convergence in user behavior. A large majority of traders engaging with tokenized stocks already hold crypto assets, suggesting that demand is coming from existing market participants looking to extend their exposure rather than from an entirely new audience. This overlap positions exchanges as the natural gateway for tokenized RWAs, especially as institutions continue to explore on-chain settlement and custody efficiencies.

Thabib Rahman, Block Scholes Research Analyst, said,“The volume of tokenized assets grew exponentially in 2025, in line with a crypto-friendly US administration and growing institutional participation. Throughout the year, Block Scholes has advocated that stablecoins are the first step in on-chain tokenization, citing their role in advancing the Trump Administration's fiscal goals. The next phase of that growth, which we believe will be a major narrative in 2026, is the on-chain tokenization of real-world stocks and commodities from the TradFi world. Bitget has made the initial steps toward this with its Bitget UEX, providing a single venue for trading stocks and ETFs from Ondo Finance and xStocks, all managed and held within Bitget Wallet. Still, we believe the market is in its nascent phase - tokenized assets closely track their off-chain counterparts during traditional market hours, though spreads are slightly wider outside those hours. That sets the scene for continued growth in real-world asset tokenization in 2026.”

As tokenized assets expand beyond stablecoins into equities, treasuries, and index-linked products, the report concludes that the market remains early but increasingly scalable. With 24/7 access, enhanced liquidity, and unified portfolio management, Bitget's evolution into a Universal Exchange reflects how crypto platforms are reshaping how global markets are accessed and traded, bringing digital and traditional assets closer than ever.