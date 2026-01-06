Haivision Showcases Video Wall Solutions For Energy And Utility Operation Centers At DTECH 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering control rooms and field teams with enhanced situational awareness and operational efficiency across critical infrastructure

MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, will showcase its award-winning video wall solutions for energy and utility operation centers at DTECH 2026 (Booth 1345) which takes place in San Diego, CA from February 2-5, 2026. Attendees can explore how Haivision's technology enables energy organizations to monitor operations, enhance situational awareness, and respond faster to incidents across the grid.



Haivision Command 360 for Energy and Utility Control Rooms

Haivision Command 360 provides a scalable video wall solution for control rooms, enabling teams to securely visualize live video feeds, dashboards, maps, and operational data across any display or workstation.

Key Features of Command 360 for Energy and Utility Operations:



Unified Operating Picture: Aggregate live video, SCADA data, and operational dashboards in one view.

Low-Latency Video: Monitor grid conditions and remote assets in real time.

Flexible KVM Control: Interact with content from remote workstations.

Scalable Architecture: Expand from single-room control centers to multi-site operations seamlessly. Utility-Grade Security: Protect sensitive infrastructure with robust encryption and access controls.



Real-Time Video Acquisition for Utility Operations

Visibility of remote assets is essential for modern energy and utility operations. Haivision video encoding and transmission solutions provide secure, low-latency video from substations, transmission towers, mobile crews, and drone inspections, even in low-bandwidth or extreme environments. This high-quality, real-time video is delivered to control rooms and field teams, helping assess grid conditions, monitor infrastructure health, and support fast restoration after severe weather. Haivision's ultra-low latency video encoders and transmitters can transport video over any network, including satellite, internet, and cellular, ensuring operations teams can act quickly and confidently.

“With energy infrastructure becoming increasingly complex, control rooms need real-time visibility into assets and field activity,” said Aaron Leiker, Vice President, Operation Centers, Haivision.“Command 360 brings all dynamic tools and critical information into one unified view, enabling faster decisions, enhanced situational awareness, uninterrupted service delivery, and stronger alignment with industry compliance requirements.”



Experience Haivision at DTECH 2026

Visit Haivision at Booth 1345 to explore our real-time video acquisition and video wall solutions for energy and utility control rooms. Schedule a meeting in advance to see how Haivision helps organizations modernize operations and maintain reliable service delivery: .



About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations worldwide to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to drive the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.

