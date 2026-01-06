Issue Of Shares And Cleansing Notice



45,742 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.1093 each on or before 12 May 2028;

182,970 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.0547 each on or before 19 April 2029; and 9,660 unquoted options exercisable at C$0.0574 each on or before 26 September 2026.



The Company received total proceeds of C$16,987.48 (before costs), being the total price payable on exercise of the above options.

Cleansing Notice

Cygnus issued the Shares without disclosure under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (“Act”). With reference to those Shares issued, in accordance with section 708A(6) of the Act, the Company gives notice under paragraph 708A(5)(e) that:

a) the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;

b) the Company has complied with sections 674 and 674A of the Act; and

c) other than as set out below, there is no excluded information within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Act.



This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.