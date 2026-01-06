Jayud Expands U.S. Footprint With Strategic Warehouses In Southern California's Premier Logistics Corridor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced the successful launch and rapid adoption of its newest warehousing operations in Rialto, California-one of North America's most dynamic inland distribution hubs.

Jayud's main location at 1545 W Casmalia Street, Rialto, CA 92377, is centrally located within Southern California's logistics network and spans over 49,000 square feet. The warehouse is already 95% full after only one month of being open and is fully booked for the entire 2025 holiday season. This shows the trust importers, e-commerce merchants, and brand partners place in Jayud's ability to provide quick, reliable, and truly customer-centered fulfillment services.

The new warehouse is only two minutes from Amazon's LGB7 and LGB8 fulfillment centers and less than 20 minutes from Ontario International Airport. This makes Jayud the heart of distribution excellence on the West Coast. The fact that global leaders like Amazon, Target, and Porsche are all nearby shows how well-connected and well-built the area is. Jayud is now offering these benefits to businesses of all sizes.

Along with this facility, Jayud also operates a larger warehouse in the same corridor at 1375 W Casmalia Street. It has about 70,000 square feet of space and is managed by the same experienced local team. These two features work together to create a strong, integrated fulfillment platform that helps clients navigate today's complex global supply chains by speeding up order processing, reducing transportation costs, and making the platform more resilient.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jayud, commented,“We are very thankful for the warm welcome and quick trust that the Southern California business community has given us. These facilities are much more than just physical space; they are important platforms that support entrepreneurial dreams, ensure that essential goods reach homes on time, and create environments where dedicated professionals work together to make global trade more accessible and reliable. The quick filling of almost all of our spaces shows how real the relationships we are building are and how much value we are able to bring to our clients' continuous success.”

Jayud's Rialto expansion makes it easier for cross-border sellers to get seamless last-mile solutions across the United States by combining premium real estate, established operational knowledge, and a strong commitment to customer quality.

As part of its strategic growth initiative, Jayud will continue strengthening its investment in the United States. The company plans to further invest in 2026 by adding additional warehouse capacity and enhanced transportation services across California, New Jersey, and Georgia.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from unique geographic advantages that provide a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“aim”,“estimate”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“is/are likely to”,“potential”,“continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

