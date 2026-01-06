Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Solid Biosciences To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference


2026-01-06 08:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the“Company” or“Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that Bo Cumbo, President and CEO, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for 30 days on the Events page.

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich's ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid's mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit .

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:
Nicole Anderson
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Solid Biosciences Inc.
...

Media Contact:
Glenn Silver
FINN Partners
...


