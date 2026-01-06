Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer's 82-Run Comeback Boosts Hopes For India Ahead Of NZ ODI Series

Team India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer made a brilliant comeback to competitive cricket as a Mumbai skipper in the sixth round of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 against Himachal Pradesh at the Jaipuriya Vidhalaya Ground in Jaipur on Wednesday, January 6.

Shreyas Iyer was out of action for almost three months after sustaining a spleen injury during the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in October last year. The 31-year-old underwent surgery on the spleen due to laceration and bleeding, and spent a week in Sydney hospital before he was discharged. Iyer continued his recovery in Sydney before returning to India.

Due to injury, Shreyas Iyer missed the ODI series against South Africa and withdrew from playing red-ball cricket for six months last year due to persistent back issues, for which he underwent surgery in April 2023. He is currently not in the scheme of things for T20Is, as he was not picked in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

Iyer Makes Statement before International Comeback

Shreyas Iyer was picked in the India squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. Before making an international return, Iyer was given the green signal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to feature in Mumbai's remaining two Group Stage matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy season.

There was an uncertainty over his early return due to loss of weight and muscle mass following spleen surgery, but the Punjab Kings captain was cleared by the BCCI medical team at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru after completing the board's return-to-play protocol, allowing him to feature in VHT matches before linking with India squad for the ODI series against New Zealand.

#ShreyasIyer makes a roaring comeback from injury, turning out for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy! Watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Star Sports Khel & JioHotstar twitter/Gc1Ee2GEQ9

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 6, 2026

Shreyas Iyer did not disappoint in his first competitive match since October last year, as he played a captain's knock of 82 off 53 balls, completing fifty in just 36 balls, to guide Mumbai to 299/9 in 50 overs against Himachal Pradesh.

His 82-run stand for the fourth wicket with Musheer Khan (73) and then a 65-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (34) helped Mumbai recover and post a competitive total. Shreyas Iyer's comeback innings after almost three months of injury layoff consisted of 10 fours and 3 sixes, and he batted at an impressive strike rate of 154.72. His innings sent a strong message about his readiness and form ahead of the New Zealand ODI series.

Major Boost for Team India ahead of NZ ODI Series

Shreyas Iyer's comeback knock of 82 off 53 balls would have assured the team management about his form and fitness ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand. Iyer was included in the India squad as vice-captain, with his availability subject to fitness clearance, and his fluent knock for Mumbai in the VHT match against Himachal Pradesh appears to have put any lingering doubts to rest.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer from the ODI series against South Africa, Ruturaj Gaikwad came in as his replacement and scored a century in the Raipur ODI. However, with the return of the Mumbai batter, Ruturaj had to make way, as Iyer is expected to slot back into India's middle order, providing experience and stability.

Shreyas Iyer's performance in his competitive return after a 2-month injury layoff left fans excited, with the Mumbai batter appearing fully prepared to resume his role in India's middle order ahead of the New Zealand ODI series.

TAKE A BOW, SHREYAS IYER. ‍♂️ Got injured in Australia. He's returned to cricket after 2 months. Captained Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). Smashed a captain's knock of 82 off 53 balls in a 29-over match. Highest scorer for Mumbai in this match. Two... twitter/MZnJZZYobJ

- Sonu (@Cricket_live247) January 6, 2026

WHAT A KNOCK BY SHREYAS IYER. He smashed 82 runs from 53 balls including 10 fours and 3 sixes for Mumbai in this Vijay Hazare Trophy.- Welcome back, Shreyas Iyer! twitter/BrYn0MgLhT

- Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) January 6, 2026

If life gives you a chance to become a IYER, then try to become a Shreyas Iyer. A true team man, proper middle order batsman and most responsible for his team. twitter/yI7p1K5qlm

- Satya Prakash (@_SatyaPrakash08) January 6, 2026

Shreyas Iyer, returning after the injury break scored 82 runs at a strike Rate of 154.72. So happy for him, hopefully more success in 2026. ❤️

- Bhawana (@cricbhawana) January 6, 2026

82 runs off 53 balls for captain Shreyas Iyer on his comeback match.- Shreyas again proved why he is India greatest no. 4 batter, came from 3 months long injury layoff & scored straightaway.- He scored 10 runs off his 1st 19 balls, 72 off last 34! twitter/3An0F2RpjM

- Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 6, 2026

FIFTY FOR CAPTAIN SHREYAS IYER - Returning to cricket after 2 months, Iyer is back with a bang, fifty from just 36 balls, incredible innings in Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai. twitter/mVLFfsLw2l

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 6, 2026

Iyer started at 8(19)And ended at 82(53)He scored 74(34) at SR of 218Absolutely insane stuff from Shreyas IyerPunjab fans khush ho jao..Sarpanch Saab is back with a twitter/EidkKXkr7U twitter/IOmX1bq4Y4

- ADITYA (@ItsABhere) January 6, 2026

Shreyas Iyer is back on field has smashed 82 runs of 53 balls inning will give confidence to him for upcoming series against New Zealand. twitter/a4FGewI3on

- Ashish Pal (@realPalAshish01) January 6, 2026

Shreyas Iyer has been India's reliable middle-order batter, with his performance in the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy last year, where he emerged as the Men in Blue's highest run-getter with 243 runs, underlining his importance in the 50-over setup. Iyer is expected to be in India's long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

In his ODI career, Shreyas Iyer has amassed 2917 runs, including 5 centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 47.81 in 73 matches.