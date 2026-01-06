Tamannaah Bhatia Paid ₹6 Crore For Six-Minute Dance Performance On New Year In Goa

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly earned ₹6 crore for a six-minute item song performance at Goa's New Year celebration. The glamorous dance on Baga Beach instantly became the talk of the town.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, fondly called the“milky beauty” of Indian cinema, has delivered several hit films, including appearances in Jaguar and KGF. While her acting career remains strong, she is now reportedly earning even bigger paychecks through high-profile item song performances at major events and celebrations.

Tamannaah recently grabbed headlines after performing an energetic item song at a New Year's Eve event in Goa. The performance took place at the popular Baga Beach on December 31 and instantly became the talk of the town. Videos and reports from the event have been widely discussed on social media.

According to reports, Tamannaah was paid a whopping ₹6 crore for a six-minute dance performance. The massive amount stunned fans and industry watchers alike. Her glamorous appearance, powerful dance moves, and massive fan following made the performance one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the New Year celebrations.

Celebrity performances at Goa's New Year parties are not unusual. Every year, top stars from the film industry are invited to perform at luxury events and private parties. Organisers are willing to pay crores to ensure star power, knowing that celebrity appearances draw huge crowds and premium ticket sales.

When a popular star like Tamannaah takes the stage, the crowd's energy multiplies instantly. Partygoers spend freely for the experience, making such events highly profitable. With demand soaring for glamorous performances, organisers see these big payments as smart investments rather than expenses, ensuring unforgettable nights for their guests.