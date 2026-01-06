Chennai Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rain Warning For Jan 9, 10: Which Districts? Read On

A deep low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is set to get stronger, turning into a depression and heading for Tamil Nadu. Because of this, an orange alert is out for very heavy rain in coastal districts on December 9 and 10.

The northeast monsoon is set to intensify in TN. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has now become a deep low-pressure area and is moving west-northwest, likely becoming a depression.

Because of this, some spots in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might see light to moderate rain. Interior Tamil Nadu could have some light fog in the morning. Dry weather is expected there.

Dec 8: Light to moderate rain in some coastal areas. Dec 9: Widespread rain with thunderstorms. Heavy to very heavy rain in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and nearby districts.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely across coastal TN, Puducherry & Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu & Puducherry.

Light to moderate rain is possible in a few places in TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in isolated spots in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, and nearby districts.

Today and tomorrow, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies with a chance of light morning fog. Max temps will be around 29°C and min temps around 23-24°C.