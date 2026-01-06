403
Futures Tail Off From Peak
Canada's stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday, a day after the index hit a record high, as investors assessed the turmoil in oil-rich Venezuela and awaited the release of key economic data later in the week.
The TSX hiked 336.58 points, or 1.1%, to conclude Monday at 32,219.95.
The Canadian dollar eked up 0.02 cents to 72.63 cents U.S.
March futures were down 0.1% Tuesday.
Investors also await the release of key economic data this week, including the December jobs report for both Canada and the U.S., due on Friday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange powered ahead 27.78 points, or 2.8%, to end Tuesday's session at 1,020.69.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures were near flat Tuesday, with the major averages set to take a breather after a rally in the previous session following the U.S.' capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and President Donald Trump's call for American energy giants to invest in the oil-rich nation.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials skidded 66 points, or 0.1%, to 49,164.
The 30-stock Dow closed at a record on Monday after the U.S. captured and ousted Maduro over the weekend, while Trump encouraged big investments from U.S. oil companies.
Futures for S&P 500 nosed up 0.25 points at 6,944.
Futures for the NASDAQ improved 40 points, or 0.2%, to 25,617.75.
Energy stocks climbed again on Tuesday, with Chevron and Exxon Mobil gaining 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively. Halliburton advanced 0.2%, and SLB advanced 0.9%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sprang 1.3%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng captured 1.4%.
Oil prices hiked 28 cents to $58.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $22.80 at $4,474.30 U.S. per ounce.
