Decade Discusses Silver Potential Of The Del Norte Property
|Eagle's Nest Zone Sampling
|Sample
|Sample
|Ag
|Au
|Number
|Type
|g/t
|g/t
|KKM-37
|Grab
|20.1
|13.8
|KKM-44
|Grab
|2190
|11.2
|ENKM-76
|Grab
|5220
|22.7
|ENKM-77
|0.6 m chip
|675
|15.9
|ENKM-76
|0.4 m chip
|957
|66.9
|A20-180
|0.2 m chip
|82.2
|47.3
|New Zone Sampling
|A20-75
|Grab
|1520
|22.2
|Sampling of Float Below New Zone
|A20-188
|Float
|395
|1.93
|A20-189
|Float
|121
|1.38
|A20-199
|Float
|280
|4.32
|Kosciuszko/SP Zone
|Chip Line
|3.8m
|411.12
|6.12
|including
|1.4m
|1100
|15.6
|Chip Line
|2.0 m
|242.95
|2.2
|including
|1.0 m
|484
|4.26
|Zone 800 m SW of Eagle's Nest
|A20-133
|Grab
|649
|12.4
|A20-137
|Grab
|18.1
|10.7
|ERK 895**
|Grab
|2678.6
|4.98
|ERK 896**
|Float
|4232.2
|13.59
** Historic sample collected by E. Kruchkowski in 1994 sampling. ARIS report 23832
Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of any mineralization and to characterize the metal tenor in this mineralization. Grab samples are by definition selective and not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the project.
Samples from the 2020-21 program were assayed by MSA Labs in Langley BC and the historic assays from 1994 by Activation Labs in Kamloops BC.
2026 Exploration Plans
The Company plans to further define areas for drill pads with the continued ablation of glacial ice in the areas of the mineralized structures. In areas of structures exposed by melting ice, chip sampling to determine grade of these zones. In addition, sampling will include:
- Exploration in the vicinity of Samples ERK 896. New zone discovered in 2024 below the Kosciuszko (K-zone) zone approximately 1 m wide assaying 6.59 g/t gold and 946 g/t silver as well as 6.78 g/t gold and 5184 g/t silver. Along strike of the Kosciuszko (K-zone) zone between it and the AP zone. Along strike of the Eagles Nest zone. Quartz-sericite zones with values of 30.9 g/t Au and 80 g/t Ag.
The sampling will include high angle personnel in order to test these zones.
Qualified Person
Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.
About Decade Resources Ltd.
Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at . For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.
"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."
