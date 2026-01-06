(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Decade Discusses Silver Potential of the Del Norte Property January 06, 2026 8:00 AM EST | Source: Decade Resources Ltd. Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) discusses the silver potential of the Del Norte property optioned in January of 2020 from Teuton Resources Corp. with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production. Decade has earned the 55% interest in the property. It is situated within BC's "Golden Triangle", 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC. The property covers the contact of felsic volcanic rocks of the Hazelton Group and sedimentary rocks of Salmon River Formation. This is the same horizon that hosts the Eskay Creek mine 60km north of Stewart, BC. A deformation corridor along this contact, is composed of argillites and lapilli tuffs, brecciated and sheared with quartz-carbonate-sulphide cemented breccias, replacement zones and veins. Breccia fragments, composed mostly of argillite are very angular ranging in size from less than 1 cm to 10 cm across. Mineralized zones host sulphides including pyrite, sphalerite, galena and tetrahedrite mineralization along with sections mineralized by fine acicular arsenopyrite. Mineralization is located within a pyrite-rich, graphitic black mudstone horizon within black matrix lapilli tuffs with sub-intervals of dacite lapilli tuffs. The mudstone horizon contains small rounded fragments of pyrite as well as fine stringers of sphalerite. Fracturing and faulting within this unit has resulted in the deposition of quartz and sulphides. The faulting has resulted in black graphitic gouge, crushed sulphides and quartz fragments. Within this deformation corridor related to thrust faulting, there are at least 3 distinct silver-gold rich veins and breccias; these are the Kosciuszko (K-zone), Argo/ LG and Eagles Nest zones. Widths on these veins and breccia can be up to 10-12 m over lengths exceeding 1.2 km. Zones appear to occur along a number of splays associated with the thrust faulting along the volcanic-sedimentary contact.





Highlights of some of the 2020 and 2021 results previously released in drilling are as follows:

4.5 g/t gold and 754 g/t silver over 1.8 m in DDH-DN20-01 on the Kosciuszko zone.

5.3 g/t gold and 35.88 g/t silver over 6.2 m in DDH-DN20-10 on the Eagle's Nest zone.

6.03 g/t gold and 597.39 g/t silver over 4.95 m in DDH-DN20-18 on the LG/Argo zone.

17.5 g/t gold and 815.98 g/t silver over 2.46 m in DDH-DN20-20 on the LG/Argo zone.

7.13 g/t gold and 815.98 g/t silver over 4.27 m in DDH-DN21-09 on the LG/Argo zone.

1.56 g/t gold and 391.27 g/t silver over 7.01 m in DDH-DN21-12 on the LG/Argo zone.

4.28 g/t gold and 1091.6 g/t silver over 9.91 m in DDH-DN-21-10 on the LG/Argo zone. 3.43 g/t gold and 1039.95 g/t silver over 10.98 m in DDH-DN-21-15 on the LG/Argo zone. Intersections are core length and do not necessarily represent true width. True width unknown at present.



Highlights of surface sampling is shown below for the 2020-21 period including some historic sampling 800 m SW of the LG/Argo zone:

Eagle's Nest Zone Sampling Sample Sample Ag Au Number Type g/t g/t KKM-37 Grab 20.1 13.8 KKM-44 Grab 2190 11.2 ENKM-76 Grab 5220 22.7 ENKM-77 0.6 m chip 675 15.9 ENKM-76 0.4 m chip 957 66.9 A20-180 0.2 m chip 82.2 47.3 New Zone Sampling A20-75 Grab 1520 22.2 Sampling of Float Below New Zone A20-188 Float 395 1.93 A20-189 Float 121 1.38 A20-199 Float 280 4.32 Kosciuszko/SP Zone Chip Line 3.8m 411.12 6.12 including 1.4m 1100 15.6 Chip Line 2.0 m 242.95 2.2 including 1.0 m 484 4.26 Zone 800 m SW of Eagle's Nest A20-133 Grab 649 12.4 A20-137 Grab 18.1 10.7 ERK 895** Grab 2678.6 4.98 ERK 896** Float 4232.2 13.59

** Historic sample collected by E. Kruchkowski in 1994 sampling. ARIS report 23832

Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of any mineralization and to characterize the metal tenor in this mineralization. Grab samples are by definition selective and not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the project.

Samples from the 2020-21 program were assayed by MSA Labs in Langley BC and the historic assays from 1994 by Activation Labs in Kamloops BC.

2026 Exploration Plans

The Company plans to further define areas for drill pads with the continued ablation of glacial ice in the areas of the mineralized structures. In areas of structures exposed by melting ice, chip sampling to determine grade of these zones. In addition, sampling will include:



Exploration in the vicinity of Samples ERK 896.

New zone discovered in 2024 below the Kosciuszko (K-zone) zone approximately 1 m wide assaying 6.59 g/t gold and 946 g/t silver as well as 6.78 g/t gold and 5184 g/t silver.

Along strike of the Kosciuszko (K-zone) zone between it and the AP zone.

Along strike of the Eagles Nest zone. Quartz-sericite zones with values of 30.9 g/t Au and 80 g/t Ag.

The sampling will include high angle personnel in order to test these zones.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Decade Resources Ltd.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at . For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."







