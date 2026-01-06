MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Aleen Inc. Announces Upcoming Enhancements to the Personal Account

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN.U), a digital wellness company, announces that starting in early 2026, it will begin rolling out new features and improvements within the Personal Account, its user-facing tool for managing wellness information.

Planned enhancements include improved data organization, interactive visualizations, and a refined user experience, helping users gain clearer insights into personal wellness patterns without offering medical advice.

"Starting 2026, we are excited to enhance the Personal Account," said Oleksandr Luzin, Director at Aleen Inc. "These developments reflect Aleen's commitment to clarity, usability, and responsible innovation in digital wellness."

Looking ahead, Aleen Inc. has ambitious plans for 2026, including the development of new tools and the improvement of existing products, aimed at providing users with more effective ways to manage and engage with their wellness insights.

About Aleen Inc.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

