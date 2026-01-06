Where Food Comes From, Inc. Announces Launch Of Raisewell® Certified: A New Standard For Natural Livestock Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Next-Generation Certification Designed for Natural Retailers, Restaurants and Producers Committed to Responsible Sourcing and Verified Animal Care

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, proudly announces the launch of RaiseWell® Certified, a comprehensive new standard that sets a new benchmark for animal care, verified natural raising practices, and transparent, fully traceable supply chains.

Developed to meet growing consumer and retailer demand for responsibly raised proteins, RaiseWell Certified provides clear, third-party verified claims for brands, high-end retailers and foodservice operators who want to differentiate on integrity, quality, and certified production practices.

The standard requires that animals are responsibly raised at every stage of life, with rigorous animal care requirements, with no antibiotics or added growth hormones ever, and source-verified back to the source of origin, creating traceability throughout the supply chains that retailers and consumers can trust.

“RaiseWell Certified is about meeting today's consumers where they are – looking for food that aligns with their values,” said Leann Saunders, President & COO of Where Food Comes From.

“Verification programs not only validate compliance; they also spotlight the practices that set producers apart,” said Sawyer Smith, Ranch Manager, Hillwood Land & Cattle.“Staying enrolled, even as markets shift, builds trust, creates repeat buyers, and strengthens an operation's reputation for long-term success.”

RaiseWell Certified equips retailers and restaurants with:

- Clearly defined, third-party verified animal-raising claims

- Source-verified livestock and poultry with traceability to the farm of origin

- A transparent supply chain story suited to premium markets

- On-pack seals aligned with USDA FSIS requirements

This structure gives retailers confidence in claim integrity while providing consumers with clarity about how their food was raised.

RaiseWell Certified also integrates easily with WFCF's CARE Certified standard, which is a comprehensive sustainability standard that addresses three key pillars: animal care, environmental stewardship and people and community. This integration gives producers and retailers the option to bundle claims and create a unified, audit-ready package that can include pasture-raised, outdoor access, grass-fed, and other verified livestock-raising attributes.

RaiseWell Certified represents a strategic expansion of WFCF's portfolio of third-party verification solutions, supporting continued growth in value-added protein markets and demand for natural, ethically raised products.

High-end natural retailers, foodservice operators, brands and supply chains interested in learning more about RaiseWell Certified can contact WFCF for program requirements and onboarding information.

