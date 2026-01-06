CG Oncology To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-06 08:01:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Ambaw Bellete, President & Chief Operating Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 15, 2026, at 8:15 am PT / 11:15 am ET. The conference is taking place at the Westin St. Francis San Francisco, California.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section

About CG Oncology
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit:.

Contacts
Media
Sarah Connors
Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology
...

Investor Relations
Megan Knight
Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology
...


