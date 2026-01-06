Nextech Selected For $1.9 Million U.S. Space Force SBIR Phase II Award To Advance Lithium-Sulfur Battery Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NexTech Batteries, Inc. (the "Company"), a leader in lithium-sulfur battery technology, today announced it has received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II award notice from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for a contract valued at $1.9 million to continue development of advanced lithium-sulfur batteries for U.S. Space Force applications. The Company expects to conclude contract negotiations and finalize the award in the coming weeks.

The Phase II award follows the successful completion of NexTech's Phase I contract (see Phase I press release ), which demonstrated promising approaches to mitigate the "polysulfide shuttling effect"-a key technical barrier that has historically limited the cycle life and commercial viability of lithium-sulfur batteries. Lithium-sulfur technology offers a theoretical energy density of approximately 2,500 Wh/kg, significantly exceeding the capabilities of conventional lithium-ion batteries used in current space missions.

Upon successful completion of contract negotiations, the Phase II program is expected to enable NexTech to scale its proprietary technologies for integration into standard 18650 cell formats suitable for space applications. The Company's innovative approach includes cathode engineering with polysulfide anchor additives, migration preventive membrane technology, and a proprietary electrolyte formulation designed to suppress polysulfide dissolution while maintaining optimal electrochemical performance.

The Space Force has identified high specific energy batteries as a critical need for reducing satellite mass and enabling target signature reduction capabilities. NexTech's lithium-sulfur technology directly addresses these requirements while offering the potential for significantly extended cycle life compared to current energy storage solutions.

"This Phase II award notice represents a major milestone in our mission to deliver transformative energy storage solutions for national defense," said Bill Burger, CEO and Founder of NexTech Batteries. "We are eager to finalize contract negotiations and begin this important work. The $1.9 million in funding will enable us to advance our breakthrough lithium-sulfur technology from laboratory demonstration to prototype cells that can meet the demanding requirements of Space Force missions. We are proud to support the warfighter with next-generation battery technology designed to help maintain America's technological edge in space."

The Phase II research program is designed to build upon results achieved during Phase I, where the company demonstrated significant improvements in capacity retention through its novel polysulfide anchoring approaches. The Phase II effort will focus on optimizing these technologies for manufacturability and performance in operational environments.

NexTech Batteries previously licensed rights to lithium-sulfur battery technology originally developed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Later, the Company developed its own patented processes and proprietary materials to achieve its present award-winning status.

Preparations for Public Company Status

In connection with its strategic growth initiatives, NexTech Batteries has commenced preparations to become a publicly traded company. The Company has engaged a PCAOB-registered independent auditor to conduct a two-year audit of its financial statements and has retained a valuation firm to perform an independent valuation of its intellectual property portfolio.

These efforts are being undertaken in anticipation of filing a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is evaluating multiple pathways to become a reporting company and achieve a listing on a national U.S. securities exchange, including a potential merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a reverse merger transaction (RTO), or a traditional initial public offering (IPO).

To support this initiative, NexTech is in the process of engaging a prominent securities law firm and has retained an investment bank and CPA consultant to help facilitate the steps necessary to become a publicly traded company, with a target timeframe of 2026.

To date, the Company has been primarily funded through preferred stock investments by its founder and CEO, Bill Burger. As part of its going-public strategy, the Company may consider strategic investment opportunities from select investors aligned with its long-term vision.

About NexTech Batteries

Founded in 2016, NexTech Batteries is the developer of the world's first commercially viable lithium-sulfur battery technology. The Company's proprietary cathode and electrolyte solve traditional Li-S challenges, enabling 400 Wh/kg or greater energy density, depending on application design requirements, with superior safety characteristics, lower cost, ease of recyclability, with a U.S. supply chain. NexTech's technology offers higher energy density than lithium-ion while reducing weight by up to 40%, making it ideal for aerospace, defense and electric mobility applications with a planned total addressable market for all lithium-ion markets. The company holds multiple patents and has achieved UN 38.3 safety certification, positioning it as the first company to bring commercially viable Li-S batteries to market. NexTech is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, with targeted commercial production anticipated to begin in 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated completion of contract negotiations and finalization of the SBIR Phase II award, the expected development and commercialization of the Company's lithium-sulfur battery technology, potential applications in space and defense markets, the Company's plans to become a publicly traded company, the anticipated completion of financial audits and intellectual property valuation, and the potential pursuit of strategic investments.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the successful negotiation and execution of the Phase II contract; technical challenges in scaling battery technology; risks inherent in government contracting; competition from other battery technologies; the Company's ability to obtain additional funding; regulatory requirements; market acceptance of products; the Company's ability to successfully complete a going-public transaction through a SPAC merger, reverse merger, initial public offering, or other transaction structure on favorable terms or at all; the successful completion of PCAOB-compliant audits and intellectual property valuation; the ability to engage and retain qualified legal, financial, and advisory professionals; and general economic conditions.