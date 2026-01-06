403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s government deploys around federal agents to Minnesota
(MENAFN) The administration of US President Donald Trump has moved to deploy roughly 2,000 federal law enforcement personnel to Minnesota, significantly increasing immigration enforcement activity in the Twin Cities amid renewed controversy surrounding alleged welfare and child care fraud, according to reports.
Officials indicated that agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Border Patrol are being dispatched to Minneapolis, with a senior Customs and Border Protection commander also expected to arrive in the state. The expanded deployment is said to be part of a broader federal response already in progress.
Addressing inquiries about the operation, a senior Homeland Security official stated, “While for the safety of our officers we do not get into law enforcement footprint, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) has surged law enforcement and has already made more than 1,000 arrests of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members.”
Federal authorities confirmed that the reinforced presence on the ground has already begun.
The latest escalation follows renewed public attention sparked late last month by a widely shared online video alleging fraud at child care centers operated by members of Minnesota’s Somali community. State officials later pushed back against those claims, saying inspections showed the facilities were functioning in compliance with regulations.
The incident has further heightened political friction and revived past inflammatory remarks by President Trump regarding Minnesota’s Somali population. Civil rights organizations have warned that the rhetoric risks fueling fear and stigmatization within the community.
“Each time, the same pattern emerges: isolate a case, generalize it to an entire group, and use fear to legitimize discrimination,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)-Minnesota.
Officials indicated that agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Border Patrol are being dispatched to Minneapolis, with a senior Customs and Border Protection commander also expected to arrive in the state. The expanded deployment is said to be part of a broader federal response already in progress.
Addressing inquiries about the operation, a senior Homeland Security official stated, “While for the safety of our officers we do not get into law enforcement footprint, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) has surged law enforcement and has already made more than 1,000 arrests of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members.”
Federal authorities confirmed that the reinforced presence on the ground has already begun.
The latest escalation follows renewed public attention sparked late last month by a widely shared online video alleging fraud at child care centers operated by members of Minnesota’s Somali community. State officials later pushed back against those claims, saying inspections showed the facilities were functioning in compliance with regulations.
The incident has further heightened political friction and revived past inflammatory remarks by President Trump regarding Minnesota’s Somali population. Civil rights organizations have warned that the rhetoric risks fueling fear and stigmatization within the community.
“Each time, the same pattern emerges: isolate a case, generalize it to an entire group, and use fear to legitimize discrimination,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)-Minnesota.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment