PMGC Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Share Acquisition In Micro Modular Reactor (MMR) Focused Nuclear Energy Company, Nuclea Energy Inc.

The U.S. small and micro modular reactor (SMR/MMR) market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by energy security needs, data center demand, and federal support for advanced nuclear technologies



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“PMGC” or the“Company”), a diversified public holding company with multiple operating subsidiaries announces its investment arm PMGC Capital LLC . (“PMGC Capital”), has invested and acquired non-controlling shares in Nuclea Energy Inc. (“Nuclea Energy”), a company focused on the development and advancement of Micro Modular Reactor (MMR) and advanced nuclear energy solutions. The investment closed on November 6, 2025.

The investment reflects PMGC Capital strategic focus on identifying and supporting companies positioned within long-term secular growth trends, including next-generation energy infrastructure, energy security, and decarbonization. MMRs are increasingly recognized as a scalable, reliable, and low-carbon power solution capable of supporting grid stability, industrial demand, data centers, and future energy needs.

The global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) market-which includes Micro Modular Reactors (MMRs)-is projected to grow from approximately $7.5 billion in 2025 to more than $16 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9%, with the United States emerging as a leading market for development and deployment. Sources below.

About Nuclea Energy Inc.

Nuclea Energy's vision is to provide clean, reliable, and economically competitive nuclear energy to remote and industrial markets by replacing high cost and high emission fossil fuels with passively safe and transportable micro nuclear technology. The company is a technology developer focused on advancing its Morpheus micro reactor toward commercial readiness for off grid applications including remote communities, mining operations, data centres, and remote military infrastructure through continued technology development and regulatory progress in Canada and the United States

About PMGC Capital LLC

A multi-strategy investment firm focused on direct investments, strategic lending, and acquiring undervalued companies and assets across diverse markets. Our mission is to identify and seize high-potential opportunities, delivering sustainable growth and maximizing returns on capital.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

