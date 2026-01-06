House Proceeds - Car Maintenance, Part 1

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

Over the month of July I plan to layout where the house proceeds went...this is part 1.

Leading up the sale of the house, I was preparing for my move to Texas. That meant a major house purge, lots of things to donation, storage, and the trash. But it also meant taking inventory of what I was taking with me. And how I was getting there and living once the house was no more.

Outside of my parents' house, I planned to spend some time car camping. In the future. Ok, that being said, I knew my car needed to be in good shape.

Recent Texas Experience

Since Gymnast has lived in Texas the last two years, we've had some experience with local car dealers. And I've been involved, well, because I'm his mom, and have a bit more experience dealing with mechanics.

That being said, it quickly became apparent that the level of service and cost of things in Texas versus our small town is very, very different. For instance, to get an issue with his A/C diagnosed cost a $300 diagnostic fee plus a week with no car. Ugh! And that's with having a bumper to bumper warranty to cover mechanical issues.

Readying my Car

That being said, I spent $2,143 of the house proceeds on my car. She got new tires. And I had a slow leak in my A/C fixed. I had known of the A/C issue, the dealer where we get all service completed had diagnosed it for free some time back. But it wasn't a deal breaker living in Georgia.

My beloved Honda CRV

Living in Texas without optimal operating A/C is a big NO! It's HOT! So got that fixed. And have a year warranty on the work.

And after lots and lots roadtrips over the last 4ish years, it was time for new shoes for my baby car. This time, I wisened up and bought them at Discount Tire rather than our local dealership. This was maintenance and repairs will be covered across the country at their many locations. (When I purchased them at the dealership, I thought they would be covered at any Honda dealership, but in fact, they only offered the free maintenance at the dealership where I purchased the tires. Lesson learned.)

And and best of all, this was all done in 1 day! I was able to wait and work in their waiting rooms. In Texas, this would have taken upwards of a week+ to get all this accomplished.