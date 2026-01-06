Time For Some Budget Revisions

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

I made a budget in May. Both personal and business.

I made it before the house sold, before I moved to Texas and in with my parents. And before I knew what life would be like here.

It's time for some revisions.

You can see those budgets here: Personal and Professional Budget.







I've been rolling things around in my head that have been mentioned in the comments and in response to my various posts.

Things to Review

Here are some of the things I need to address with my new budget:

Life Insurance – cancel it? That's the way I'm leaning. I have until next month to decide as I'm paid up through then.Savings – I really appreciated a recent comment about how my buckets on Ally give me an excuse to spend my savings with a bucket for Christmas and Travel and such. I need to rethink how to handle those shorter term savings vs longer term savings and keep them seperate.Saving on Business Expenses – I've already cut a good number of my business expenses so really just need to revise this to what's happening now. Expenses like Zoom are gone. While others have been converted to annual so saving me some $$.Travel – I had fully planned to travel for 4-6 weeks this fall in addition to the wedding. Now I don't plan to travel at all outside of the wedding related travel. Do I keep saving toward that some day or dump that money into my retirement or house savings?Hearing Aids – I've got to invest in new ears. I go see an ENT specialist next month after some unusual results with my last hearing test. So I'm trying to hold out til then. But new ears are going to have to be in the budget for every 3-5 years, and they will range from $2-5K. So I've got to prioritize saving for those as an ongoing expense.

So you can see my point in revisiting my budget. And as BAD is quick to point out and I fully recognize, I need the boundaries and guidelines to live by, else I do have a tendency to spend more impulsively. Although I feel like I'm doing much, much better with that. Seeing my savings accounts grow every week has been very motivating.

I'm going to tackle this after I return from Georgia next week.

Anything else I should consider? Additions? Changes?