Financial Education Failure

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

I'm sure it's not news to the BAD community that the American public education system (maybe private too) is failing our next generations by not teaching financial literacy in our schools. While I believe the original mindset was that it would be taught at home, it's definitely not, and it's a failure we should correct.

This was brought to mind when I saw this graphic online, and was like“Yes!” And sadly, this is the story of my life. Yes, I know, I know.







Senior Year Win

I'm not sure I've shared this story before. It's about the evolution of Princess education and how she ended up with a Bachelor's of Finance. Yes, I know this has nothing to do with my debt journey, but I would say that my children had a pretty solid education on what not to do financially from me. Coupled with an education about the nuances of personal finance – budget, forecasting, credit score – as I learned about them.

But it was her senior year of high school when she ended up in a high school economics class that her vision of finances really broadened and became real world. I am pretty sure it was a required course. Last semester of her senior year.

I have no idea who the teacher was, but I am so grateful for her. She had the kids“buy” stocks and track them and report on them and research them and discuss them. Princess fell in love.

She had already been accepted to college as an engineering major. But before the semester was over (high school), she had contacted the college to change her desired major to economics.

Freshman Year Change

We had already planned her college route. Get the basics out of the way, and then focus on the major classes at the end. But sophomore year, she was in gen ed money related class. And that professor altered her path after meeting with her during office hours a few times. He identified her aptitude, inquisitiveness, and basic financial competence, and recommended she join the college club affectionately referred to as SMIF, Student Managed Investment Fund.

Through that experience, she once again changed her major from economics to finance and the rest is history. Through SMIF, she was able to travel to New York several times for competitions, was exposed a corporate world that both challenged and embraced her, and built her confidence in presenting, researching, and growth in ways I never could have imagined.

What's next for her...

I'm so grateful that she is already so much further ahead than me in her knowledge of finance. And I'm especially grateful that one of my brothers is also in the corporate finance world so she's had someone we trust to guide her, understand what she's talking about, and I can't wait to see what's next. She's now completed her onboarding training in the commercial banking world as an analyst, and is loving her job.