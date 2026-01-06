Wedding Dress Shopping
I am not a dress up kind of person. If I can't wear leggings, maybe jeans, I don't go. I just don't. It's a personal choice that I have embraced.
But my daughter's wedding...and being the Matron of Honor, I had to step it up. Last week, I did a mini fashion show during a family dinner to get some guidance from my family.
Any guesses on what they voted on?
In the end, I sent this picture to both my girls. Their vote was unanimous. In fact, across the board, one was a decided favorite with the second place being varied.
I ended up keeping 3 of the dresses. If I don't wear one to the wedding, it will get returned, but I will keep the other two.The Cost
I can tell you that one of these dresses cost as much as the other 5 altogether. Any guess on what the most expensive dress of the set was? I can tell you that it was not the one selected. And frankly, the cost was the primary reason I went hunting for alternates. Two of these dresses are from TikTok shop, three are from Amazon, and one is from a local department store.
The dress that I will most likely wear in the wedding cost me $29. Any guesses?
And thankfully, I get to go barefoot, so no shoes were purchased. I did bring a nicer pair for the reception, but will go barefoot for the wedding itself. Yeah! But I am supposed to wear pearls, thinking that will be a Walmart purchase.
I do know this...if I ever get married again, I will not have a big wedding. Not even a medium wedding. And I will wear whatever I am comfortable in versus a wedding dress. I'd like to say I'll wear jeans, but I think even I would acquiesce and wear some sort of dress.
