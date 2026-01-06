Hope's Debt Update - November, 2025

(MENAFN- Blogging Away Debt) by Hope We are there guys! We and by we, I mean I hit $10,000 in my high interest savings account this past month. Woot, woot! So now it's time to turn my eye to my remaining debt – time to pay off those student loans. Finally! This is the balance as of today.

Debt Description October, 2023 Total Interest Rate Minimum Payment Current Total Payoff Date (Est) Student Loans $22,121 2.875% $176 $15,959 CC - Apple** $500 $0 May, 2025 CC - Frontier $3,857 29.99% $0 $0 May, 2025 - Closed Dad - New Furnace $2,600 0% $0 $0

May, 2025 CC - USAA $5,000 19.15% $0 $0 May, 2025 CC - Sam's Club $0 May, 2025 (again) CC - Amazon $0 May, 2025 (again) - Closed CC - Southwest $0 May, 2025 Painter $0 May, 2025 CC - AMEX $894 29.24% $0 $0 Mar, 2024 - Closed CC - Sams $1,106 29.99% $0 $0 April, 2024 Personal Loan #1 $2,500 0% $0 $0 July, 2024 Personal Loan #2 $2,500 0% $0 $0 August, 2024 CC - Wander $1,630 29.24% $0 $0 August, 2024 - Closed CC - Amazon $1,497 29.99% $0 $0 September, 2024 Total $44,206 $176 $15,959

And today, I scheduled an extra $400 payment. That was my overage last month after all my regularly budgeted items plus hitting my $10K goal in savings.

The Plan

I will continue to put $130 into my various investment accounts and savings accounts every week. This is broken down as: $50 into high interest savings and $80 into investment accounts. Those are on auto-draft.

All monies outside of my regularly budgeted items will then be poured into my student loan debt. Looking at the past few months, that should end up being a minimum $2,000 per month to my student loans. As I'm writing this, I realize that I have not shared my updated budget. I'll get that shared in the next week or so.

Work

Work continues to go well. Most of my work for the past 6 months has come from 3 main client and a handful of small projects. I'm currently working on applications for a number of other small clients/projects. And have two smaller projects to complete this month in addition to my ongoing work from my 3 primary clients.

I'm enjoying a very nice work/life balance for the first time in a really long time. In the past it has always seemed I had too much or too little work. Now I am enjoying staying busy and earning a good living, but having the time and capacity for a life. In addition to ongoing caretaking for my mom and supporting my dad, I've found a church I love, joined a couple of women's Bible studies, and signed up for a number of free classes at the local library. This week I'm going to a book making class.

Life is good.