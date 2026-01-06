The Hearing Aid Saga..Ntinues

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

I will be honest, I can't remember my last hearing aid update. So I'm going to recap what all has happened and then tell you where I'm at now...

Recent History

I've known I needed new hearing aids for a little over a year now. The ones I have used for the last 3-4 years, also can't remember, were not strong enough. And one of them stopped holding a charge for more than an hour. Became unbearable.

In August, I went to Sam's Club and got a hearing test. And priced their hearing aids. Audiologist there referred me to an ENT after a plethora of tests indicating some unusual disconnects.

In September, finally got in to see an ENT. They required me to meet with their audiologist before meeting with the doctor. The two tests showed exactly the same results, with the questionable disconnects.

After doctor did some additional tests, he indicated that there is damage to the bones inside my ears. And that I could have surgery to repair them. But it wouldn't restore my hearing, I'd still have to hearing aids for the rest of my life, but it would slow down the progression...maybe. I quickly opted out of the surgery option.

I met with their audiologist again and ordered the recommended hearing aids. But they would take a month to come in...so they graciously loaned me a pair for Beauty's wedding.

New Hearing Aids

After I returned from Georgia, I got my new hearing aids. They were $4,600. The latest and greatest. They were one step down from the ones they had let me borrow.

I wore them for 29 days. I had 30 days to test them.

Overall, they were good. I could hear great, even in restuarants which I haven't been able to hear in for almost a decade now.

HOWEVER...

At church and music concerts, no matter the volume or program, they had a staticy white noise, that hurt my ears. Nothing I tried would stop it. So I ended up having to turn them all in those situations.

At a check in, about two weeks in, I shared the experience with the audiologist and she was going to work with the manufacturer to figure it out...

I never heard back from her.

So I returned them 1 day before my review period ended. I will get a full refund.

More New Hearing Aids

The same day I returned them, I went to see the initial Sam's Club audiologist. I trust him.

Told him my needs. And said I just don't want to spend that kind of money for something that I am already having trouble with.

Now I am wearing a pair of $2,000 hearing aids, with a $250 upgrade to have rechargeable batteries. And I have until February to see if they do the trick...

It's a process. But I want to spend the least to get what I needed. And I'm willing to test them out until I find the right fit.

(Oh, one more note, Dad bought me a pair of the Amazon hearing aids, around $200. They are TERRIBLE, don't work at all for me. But we tried.)

I will keep you posted...