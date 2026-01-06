50,000 Volunteers Join Qatar's Green Movement In 8 Years

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A surge in community participation is reshaping Qatar's approach to environmental stewardship, according to Jose Saucedo, director of Deap (Doha Environmental Actions Project) Qatar Conservation.

Over the past eight years, Saucedo told Gulf Times, the grassroots initiative has mobilised more than 50,000 volunteers through educational programmes and cleanup drives, signalling a growing culture of environmental responsibility across the nation.

“We have been very fortunate to receive an incredible response from the community. The vast majority of participants are students, followed by the general public, civil organisations, and private-sector companies,” Saucedo blade-->

Educational presentations provide opportunities for learning, exchange of ideas, and inspire young people to care about the environment.

He noted that dozens of schools and universities, including government and semi-government entities and embassies, take part in Deap Qatar's programmes.

In 2025 alone, Saucedo said Deap Qatar engaged over 10,000 volunteers, including students, families, friends, corporate teams, and individuals determined to make a tangible difference for Qatar's environment.

He said these numbers reflect not only the initiative's reach but also the country's shifting mindset toward sustainability, highlighting a sense of shared responsibility and active participation.

Apart from collecting litter and conducting cleanups, Saucedo said the organisation delivers presentations in schools, universities, and corporate settings, aiming to instill environmental consciousness from an early age.

“Our educational presentations play a very important role. They allow us to educate and inspire our children to take action... We try to make children understand that we all can choose to be part of the pollution, or part of the solution.

“We have a choice to make, and the time for action is now. Sharing global and local data helps people understand the severity of the problems we have, and the urgency to take action”, he said.

Saucedo stressed that the engagement of young volunteers has been particularly noteworthy, saying:“I am surprised to see the level of engagement from students, the younger generations are so keen to take action, even at an early age”.

He said their educational presentations provide opportunities for learning, exchange of ideas, and inspire young people to care about the environment. Given the monumental environmental challenges facing the world, he said these sessions aim to foster awareness and responsibility in the next generation.

With various organisations contributing to cleanups and awareness campaigns, Saucedo said this collaborative model shows that environmental responsibility in Qatar is becoming a collective effort rather than an isolated concern, with community participation driving measurable outcomes.

Despite widespread enthusiasm, Saucedo acknowledges operational challenges:“We have more volunteers, schools, and companies wanting to participate than we can manage at once”.

The main challenge now, he pointed out, is scaling operations to enhance participants' experiences and expand services to schools, companies, and the wider blade-->

The initiative mobilised more than 50,000 volunteers through educational programmes and cleanup drives in Qatar.

Over the past eight years, the director said significant dedication has gone into building DeapQatar Conservation. However, simply increasing workloads, working longer days and forgoing weekends to accommodate more cleanups and presentations, is not a sustainable long-term solution.

As a result, he said the organisation is seeking partnerships and sponsorships to expand its capacity and diversify projects while maintaining leadership in the local environmental movement.

On a personal level, Saucedo sees youth engagement as the driving force behind his dedication. He credits the inquisitive nature and energy of the children he mentors as his primary source of inspiration.

“The most rewarding part is working with children and youth. Seeing that spark in them, the questions they ask, their enthusiasm during cleanups, it's an incredible experience. Over the years, I've met students, teachers, business owners, athletes, diplomats, and public figures who have supported our mission. I'm incredibly grateful to all of them,” he added.

Saucedo urges everyone to recognise their individual ability to effect change, saying:“No matter who we are, where we come from, or what we do, everyone can contribute within their means. Whether it's fighting desertification, conserving water, or promoting energy efficiency, it doesn't have to be perfect, just take action. The time to act is now.”

Jose Saucedo Doha Environmental Actions Project volunteers