Oman Welcomes Call For Dialogue Between Southern Yemen's Factions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Sultanate of Oman welcomed Sunday the call for dialogue between all southern factions in Yemen, which will be held in Saudi Arabia. The Oman News Agency (ONA) said that the Omani Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement the Sultanate's welcome of the call for dialogue between all southern components in the Republic of Yemen, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a way that contributes to achieving the desired consensus in the context of a comprehensive political solution in line with the legitimate aspirations of the Yemeni people.Yemen dialogue Saudi Arabia consensus
