Shura Council Holds Weekly Session

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Shura Council held its regular weekly session on Monday in Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters, under the chairmanship of HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

Following this, HE Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the agenda and the Council approved the minutes of its previous session.

During the session, the Shura Council reviewed a draft law exempting certain transactions of foreign companies with military entities and companies owned by them from income tax, which was referred to it by the esteemed government, and decided to refer it to the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee for study and to submit its report on it to the Council.

The Council also approved a draft law amending some provisions of Decree Law No. 24 of 2019 on regulating and managing the strategic stock of food and consumer goods, in its amended form, and referred it to the esteemed government after reviewing the report of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee on it, and discussing the articles of the draft law by the esteemed members of the Council.

The Council reviewed the statement of the esteemed government regarding the proposal expressed by the Council on the mechanisms of agricultural support provided to local farms, and the extent of their contribution to enhancing food security, and referred it to the Health, General Services and Environment Committee for study, and to inform it of its conclusions regarding it.

During the session, the Council reviewed the report on the participation of HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti in the meetings of the 297th session of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the meetings related to the 151st session of the General Assembly, which was held in Geneva in October 2025

.

The Council also reviewed the report on its delegation's participation in the meeting of the Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which was held in Mashhad, Islamic Republic of Iran, in December 2025