Crown Crafts To Participate In The ICR Conference
About Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS):
Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America's largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, diaper bags, bibs, toys, and disposable products. The Company primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler, and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks (Sassy®, NoJo®, Manhattan Toy®, Baby Boom® and Neat Solutions®.), as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, wholesale clubs, internet-based retailers and direct-to-consumers through the Company's websites. For more information, visit the Company's website at .
Contact:
Claire K. Spencer
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
...
Legal Disclaimer:
