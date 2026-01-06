Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis with plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in myositis. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

