The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Appoints New Director of Food & Beverage
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – January 05, 2026) — The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has welcomed Moyasser Zueter as Director of Food & Beverage, a move that reflects the hotel’s continued focus on curating elevated dining and social experiences defined by authenticity, craftsmanship, and connection.
Bringing more than 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Zueter is recognized for his strategic leadership across culinary operations, financial performance, and guest experience design. His career spans leadership roles across urban luxury hotels and destination resorts in Jordan, giving him a nuanced understanding of how different settings shape guest expectations and service design—including Fairmont, Kempinski, and Mövenpick. His holistic understanding of hotel operations aligns with The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s vision of creating experiences that feel both intentional and memorable.
In his new role, Zueter will lead the ongoing evolution of the hotel’s food and beverage portfolio, with a focus on modern service standards, progressive training programs, and a guest-first approach rooted in personalization and anticipation. His mandate includes enhancing culinary consistency, introducing dynamic entertainment concepts, and shaping moments that resonate beyond the table, reflecting the hotel’s position as a social destination regionally and internationally.
Commenting on the appointment, Dimitrios Kotsifakos, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said, “We are delighted to welcome Moyasser Zueter to our team of Ladies and Gentlemen. His deep commitment to craftsmanship will ensure that our property remains a premier destination where world-class culinary artistry and exceptional entertainment come together in perfect harmony”.
This appointment further underscores the hotel’s role as a leader in the region’s luxury landscape, dedicated to celebrating local culture through a harmony of unforgettable moments, unparalleled service, and bespoke experiences.
