KLH Global Business School Students Achieve National Sporting Distinction
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 06 January 2026: KLH Global Business School has achieved a series of significant sporting milestones, reflecting its sustained commitment to competitive university sport and its emphasis on discipline, preparation, and performance, alongside academic pursuits.
Among the notable accomplishments, Dhanush Srikanth, a first-year BBA student, has been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award for Air Rifle Shooting, in recognition of his consistent performances, commitment to training, and disciplined approach to sport. Adding to this achievement, M. Venkat Rami Reddy, another BBA student, secured the Gold Medal in the 800-metre event for running at the Khelo India University Games 2025, held in Rajasthan. Further strengthening the institution's sporting record, Mogli Venkata Ram Reddy earned a bronze medal in the 800-metre event at the 4th South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025, bringing international recognition to the university's student-athlete community.
This momentum continued in tennis, where KLH GBS students delivered a commendable performance at the South Zone Inter-University Tennis Tournament 2025, a competition that drew participation from leading universities across South India and was conducted through a demanding knockout format. This team comprised KLH GBS students, along with students from the KL Vijayawada and KLH Aziznagar campuses.
In the women's category, Muruga Sera Anjum, a third-year BBA student from KLH GBS, played a decisive role, while the men's competition witnessed impactful performances from Nashik Reddy, a third-year BBA student, and Dheeraj Reddy, a second-year BBA student. Their collective efforts resulted in one Winner position and two Runners-Up finishes. In recognition of these performances, all three students have been selected for the All-India Inter-University Team and the Khelo India University Games 2026, marking their progression to the national competitive stage.
Commenting on the achievement, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, stated, "Inter-university competition demands sustained preparation, discipline, and mental resilience. The achievements recorded by our students - ranging from national nominations to podium finishes and team selections - reflect their commitment to excellence and their ability to balance academic responsibility with competitive sport."
KLH Global Business School views these outcomes as a reflection of sustained sporting engagement and structured preparation. Beyond medals and selections, the achievements signify the fulfilment derived from disciplined effort and competitive integrity, as students progress to higher levels of representation while upholding the values associated with university sport.
