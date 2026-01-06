Int@J Signs Agreement To Advance Social Diversity Management In 10 ICT Firms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 6 (Petra) Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Int@j) has signed a cooperation agreement with Sarh International for Consulting and Training to implement a Social Diversity Management project.According to an Int@j statement issued on Tuesday, the project targets 10 ICT companies to obtain an accredited certification in social diversity management.The project, which is implemented in partnership with the "Innovative Ways to Support Employment through Private Sector Development" initiative, is carried out by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on behalf of the German government, as part of efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable work environments in the Kingdom's ICT sector.Managed by Int@j's Women Empowerment Unit, the project focuses on providing training and institutional assessments for beneficiary companies,as well as technical support to develop and implement practical action plans in social diversity management.The initiative aims to empower women, increase their engagement in the labor market, and strengthen their presence in technical, managerial, and leadership positions within companies.Talking at the signing ceremony, Int@j Chief Executive Officer Nidal Bitar said the project represents a qualitative initiative designed to drive real institutional change in sector companies by moving from theoretical concepts to practical applications of social diversity management.Through this project, Sarh Director Lubna Kayed said the company is "committed" to supporting companies in integrating inclusive practices that enhance social diversity and women's empowerment, which would contribute to "more innovative and effective" work environments and boosting companies' competitiveness in local and regional markets.