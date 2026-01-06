Zelensky Arrives In Paris

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, Sergii Nykyforov, reported this, according to Ukrinform.

In Paris, Zelensky will participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing together with more than 30 world leaders. The meeting is expected to focus on contributions to multinational forces for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, in coordination with Ukraine and with the support of the United States.

The leaders also plan to agree on contributions to broader security guarantees for Ukraine, including legally binding commitments, in the event of a renewed Russian attack.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine, together with its partners from the Coalition of the Willing, will finalize a document on security guarantees during the meeting in Paris on January 6, held at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. This document will form the basis for further negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

