Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Arrives In Paris

Zelensky Arrives In Paris


2026-01-06 07:07:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, Sergii Nykyforov, reported this, according to Ukrinform.

In Paris, Zelensky will participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing together with more than 30 world leaders. The meeting is expected to focus on contributions to multinational forces for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, in coordination with Ukraine and with the support of the United States.

The leaders also plan to agree on contributions to broader security guarantees for Ukraine, including legally binding commitments, in the event of a renewed Russian attack.

Read also: Chiefs of general staff of Coalition of Willing discuss security guarantees for Ukraine

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine, together with its partners from the Coalition of the Willing, will finalize a document on security guarantees during the meeting in Paris on January 6, held at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. This document will form the basis for further negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

Photo: archive

MENAFN06012026000193011044ID1110561462



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search