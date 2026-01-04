Raghav Chadha Calls Govt's Social Security Move 'Small Win' For Gig Workers: 'Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit Chose Not To...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha called the Centre's draft social security rules for gig workers and delivery riders a“small win.” The Opposition leader also took a dig at platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy and Blinkit for not listening to the voices of the workers.

“Congratulations to all Gig Workers and Delivery Partners. There is good news for you,” Chadha posted on X on Sunday, while sharing a video message.

He said,“Central Government's draft Social Security Rules are the first step towards recognition, protection and dignity for your work.”

“Even though the Platforms (Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, etc.) chose not to listen to your voices, the people of this country and the government did,” the AAP leader said.

“This is a small win, but an important win,” he added.

Raghav Chadha has been speaking for the rights of the gig workers for long, even on many occasions on the floor of the Parliament.

In a video message, Raghav Chadha said,“This happened not just because I raised you concerns as a Parliamentarian, but also because you raised your voices...the companies didn't listen to you, but the government did.”

What new rules for gig workers say?

Explaining the rules in“simple words,” Chadha said that under the new rules, gig workers are legally recognised and will be given a unique identity.

For the first time, the definition of 'gig workers' and 'platform workers' and provisions related to the same have been provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020, which has come into force on November 21, 2025.

The Code provides for framing of suitable social security measures for gig workers and platform workers on matters relating to life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, etc.

The Code provides for the establishment of a Social Security Fund to finance welfare schemes. The Code also provides for the establishment of a National Social Security Board for the welfare of gig workers and platform workers.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Labour and Employment pre-published draft rules on the four labour codes to seek stakeholders' feedback. The government intends to fully operationalise the four codes from April 1, 2026 across the country in one go.

In their draft rules, the Centre proposed that to be eligible for benefits under these codes, gig workers or platform workers must be engaged as one“for not less than 90 days with an aggregator, or in the case of multiple aggregators, not less than one hundred and twenty days, in the last financial year.”

Moreover, the Ministry of Labour and Employment had launched the e-Shram portal on 26.08.2021 for the creation of a Comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers, including platform workers, migrant workers, etc.

The e-Shram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has also launched the e-Shram- 'One-Stop-Solution' on 21.10.2024 that entails integration of different social security/welfare schemes at single portal i.e., e-Shram.

