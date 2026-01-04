India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Ship Samudra Pratap To Join ICG

The Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) first indigenously built Pollution Control Vessel, Samudra Pratap, is set to be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 5, 2026, at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in Goa. In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard wrote, "@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Samudra Pratap, the first of two Pollution Control Vessels, will be commissioned by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at @goashipyardltd, #Goa on 05 Jan 26. Built by #GSL with over 60% indigenous content, the 114.5 Mtr, 4,200 ton vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nm, significantly enhancing the #ICG's pollution response, fire-fighting, and maritime safety & security capabilities."

A Milestone in Indigenous Defence Production

This vessel is a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in defence production, with over 60% indigenous content. The commissioning of Samudra Pratap will enhance the ICG's capabilities in responding to marine pollution incidents, safeguarding India's maritime environment and resources.

Built by GSL with more than 60 per cent indigenous content, Samudra Pratap reflects India's growing self-reliance in defence shipbuilding under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The 114.5-metre-long vessel displaces around 4,200 tonnes, can achieve speeds of over 22 knots, and has an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles. Equipped with advanced pollution response and firefighting systems, it will significantly enhance the Coast Guard's capacity to address oil spills, maritime emergencies, and security challenges in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and beyond.

Project and Construction Details

Goa Shipyard Limited, a premier defence public sector undertaking, was constructing two such pollution control vessels for the ICG under a Rs 583 crore contract signed on June 22, 2021. This project marks the first time pollution-control ships of this class have been designed and built indigenously in India.

Samudra Pratap has been designed and constructed in-house to meet the Coast Guard's specific operational requirements. The ship measures 114.5 metres in length with a beam of 16.5 metres and will be manned by 14 officers and 115 sailors. Notably, it is also India's first indigenously designed and built hybrid, sea-going pollution-control vessel.

Strengthened Maritime Vigilance

The commissioning comes amid heightened maritime vigilance by the Coast Guard. On December 18, 2025, ICG ship Anmol apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing boats engaged in illegal fishing within India's EEZ, underscoring the force's critical role in enforcing maritime laws and safeguarding national interests.

With the induction of Samudra Pratap, the Indian Coast Guard further strengthens its operational readiness while reinforcing India's commitment to maritime safety, environmental protection, and indigenous defence manufacturing. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)