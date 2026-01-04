Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman REACTS After Being Released By KKR Ahead Of IPL 2026

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman gave his first reaction after he was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2026. As per the instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL committee, the Kolkata-based franchise decided to release Mustafizur from the setup amid backlash for signing a Bangladesh player.

Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to release the Bangladesh pacer, who was signed for INR 9.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December last year, from the squad came after the backlash and criticism over his signing amid the ongoing religious tensions in the neighbouring nation, where minority communities have reportedly faced targeted violence, sparking widespread outrage and criticism in India.

Bangladesh has been witnessing civil unrest and heightened religious tensions following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, with reports of targeted attacks on minorities, particularly the Hindu community, emerging from different parts of the country, which prompted Hindu religious groups and community leaders to condemn the violence and call for greater protection of minority rights.

Mustafizur Breaks Silence

Mustafizur Rahman was Bangladesh's most expensive player in IPL history after he was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 9.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. However, after being released by the franchise, Rahman will not feature in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Speaking to BDCrictime, the Bangladesh pacer expressed his disappointment over not getting an opportunity to feature in the IPL 2026.

“If they release me, there is nothing much I can do,” Mustafizur Rahman said.

Mustafizur played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals. The Bangladesh pacer received his lucrative IPL contract from the KKR, which made him the most expensive player from the country. However, Mustafizur Rahman will miss the entire IPL 2026 after being released by the Kolkata-based franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to look for a like-for-like overseas replacement ahead of the IPL 2026 season to fill the void left by the Bangladesh pacer.

BCB Urges to Shift Bangladesh T20 WC Matches Out of India

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad following public backlash, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been asked by the country's sports ministry to write a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), urging the governing body to shift all their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

“I have asked the BCB to explain the entire matter to the ICC. The board should inform that where a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to play in the World Cup,” Bangladesh Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul wrote on Facebook

“I have also instructed the Board to request that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka," he added.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play four Group stage matches, three at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium and one at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bangladesh have been clubbed in Group C alongside two-time champions West Indies, debutant Italy, 2022 champions England, and Nepal.