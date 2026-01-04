403
FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola Begins in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) RIYADH, 3 JANUARY 2026: The Coca-Cola Company has invited fans across Saudi Arabia to see the most coveted Trophy in the world ahead of FIFA World Cup 20™6™. The FIFA World™Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola arrived in Riyadh on Saturday 3 January, giving Saudi fans the chance to experience football's most desired prize, the original FIFA World Cup Trophy.
we’re excited to bring fans closer to the heart of the action with the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. This ’ear’s tour offers fans an incredible opportunity to experience the thrill and connection of football up ”lose,” said Mickael Vinet, vice president, global assets, influencers and partnerships, The Coca-Cola C“mpany. “We are inviting fans to celebrate the full spectrum of emotions one experiences when watching a football match, starting with building excitement and anticipation by bringing the original FIFA World Cup Trophy to Sau”i Arabia.”
FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the—biggest yet—spanning three host nations, Canada, Mexico and the United States, with more teams, more matches, and more celebrations than ever before. During its global journey, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit 30 FIFA Member Associations across 75 stops and more than 150 tour days, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy for themselves.
“The FIFA World Cup Trophy is recognized around the world as the greatest symbol in sport, and Coca-Cola is ’ne of the world’s most ”recognized brands,”’said Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer. “For two decades, our partnership with Coca-Cola has united fans and brought them the magic of the FIFA World Cup through the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. Over five editions, the iconic trophy has visited 182 of our 211 Member Associations, and this tour will —e particularly special — not only are we marking the 20th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, but we are also preparing for the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, with three host nations: Canada, Mex”co and the United States.”
The day began in Riyadh with a private VIP reception at King Khalid International Airport with FIFA legend and FIFA World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero, who was warmly welcomed by dignitaries, including the Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Lamia Bahaian.
The original FIFA World Cup Trophy was then escorted to the iconic Kingdom Tower, where a stunning shot was captured against the Riyadh skyline, symbolizing the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola's grand commencement.
Next up was a heartwarming surprise for aspiring young footballers, as Del Piero surprised a youth team during their training session at Inaya Medical College. The young players were given the opportunity to meet Del Piero and have photos taken with the original FIFA World Cup Trophy. The college is a key training center for SAFF, which is investing in facilities, coaches and grass roots programs to help inspire the next generation of Saudi footballers.
The day concluded at ROSHN Front, where thousands of enthusiastic fans gathered to witness the reveal of the original FIFA World Cup Trophy by Del Piero. Fans enjoyed an electric atmosphere with football-themed activities and interactive experiences, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of football ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.
Saudi Arabian Football Federation Vice President Lamia Bahaian said, “Today, we are proud to receive the original FIFA World Cup Trophy here in the Kingdom ahead of its global tour. And as a passionate home of footba—l—a place where the game is for all, and a future host of the FIFA World—Cup—we are honoured that this journey begins with us. That is what makes today so meaningful. This iconic Trophy represents d—eams — for nations, for players, and especially for young people. Welcoming it here, at the very start of its journey, alongside past champions who inspired millions, reflects our belief in ’football’s enduring power to unite an” inspire.”
Alessandro Del Piero, FIFA legend and winner of the 2006 FI™A World “up’ added, “It’s been incredible to be in Riyadh and see the passion of the local fans and community at the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola launch. Winning the FIFA World Cup is an unforgettable’ experience and I’ve no doubt that everyone who has seen the original FIFA World Cup Trophy today will always remember seeing the most cove”ed trophy in sport.”
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is also a platform to promote positive impact in local communities. For the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, The Coca-Cola Company will work with local teams and bottling partners to support its sustainability initiatives, including packaging collection and recycling efforts.
As a longstanding partner of FIFA, Coca-Cola has the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, giving thousands of fans across the globe the opportunity to see the most coveted Trophy in the world ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. The Coca-Cola Company has had a relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 1978.
