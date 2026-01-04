AIADMK Now 'Amit Shah AIADMK', Claims Congress MP Manickam Tagore

Congress MP Alleges BJP Plot to Weaken AIADMK

As the political battle intensifies in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Congress MP Manickam Tagore tried to stir conflict in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance by stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to "take over and weaken" All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Manickam Tagore blamed AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for turning "AIADMK into Amit Shah AIADMK" "The BJP has hatched a conspiracy to take over and weaken the AIADMK. The AIADMK is now facing what is likely to be its last election, and Edappadi Palaniswami will be the AIADMK's last General Secretary. The credit for turning "AIADMK" into "Amit Shah AIADMK" goes to Edappadi Palaniswami," he said.

Highlights 'Laughable' BJP Infighting

Manickam Tagore also suggested that there's a "factional feud" between former BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai and current BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, which "has reached a stage where it has become laughable."

"The factional feud between Annamalai and Nainar Nagendran has reached a stage where it has become laughable. In Tamil Nadu, any party that allies with the BJP will also face defeat..." he said.

Rules Out Actor Vijay Joining NDA

Tagore also ruled out the possibility of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay joining the NDA.

"Vijay will not ally with the BJP. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led INDIA alliance has won continuously in four elections," he said, expressing confidence in the opposition alliance's prospects.

AIADMK Slams DMK Govt Over Price Hikes, Crime Rate

Meanwhile, earlier, AIADMK leader RB Udhaya Kumar launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, alleging a sharp decline in governance standards under its rule.

Criticising the DMK government, Kumar said, "Under the DMK regime, property tax, electricity charges, and water and garbage taxes have been increased to unprecedented levels."

He further alleged, "The prices of essential commodities have also risen."

Raising concerns over women's safety, Kumar said, "Crimes of sexual violence against women in Tamil Nadu have increased in a manner that brings shame to the State."

He also claimed that the law-and-order situation has deteriorated.

Kumar further alleged financial mismanagement by the state government, saying, "Tamil Nadu ranks first in India in terms of borrowing."

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to undergo the Legislative Assembly elections in 2026. (ANI)

