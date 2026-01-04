Maha BJP Leader Raju Patil Raje Files Defamation Complaint Vs Congress'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BJP Election In-charge (Prabhari) for Maharashtra's Washim district, Raju Patil Raje, has lodged a defamation complaint against Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for levelling 'unfounded' allegations against him and the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

"Today, I received a complaint from Raju Patil Raje and his supporters. Action will be taken after an investigation into the matter," Washim Police Station In-charge, Sanjay Chaudhary, said.

The Allegation and Police Clarification

Vijay Wadettiwar had reportedly alleged that a case had been filed against BJP Raju Patil Raje in connection with a counterfeit currency issue. However, Sanjay Chaudhary clarified, "No complaint or case has been registered against Raju Patil Raje at the Washim police station."

Raje Demands Action, Sends Rs 100 Crore Notice

Raju Patil Raje demanded that the police administration take action against the Congress leader. Raje's lawyer has also sent a notice to Vijay Wadettiwar demanding Rs 100 crore in damages.

"Vijay Wadettiwar gave a statement in Mumbai on the 28th December in which he levelled allegations against the MahaYuti government, but I know Congress have no proof and that is why they are defaming people," he said.

"Today, we have filed a complaint against Vijay Wadettiwar, and we demand that the administration register an FIR against him and take action as soon as possible. Our lawyers have also sent him a notice demanding Rs 100 crore in damages. We are sure that actions will be taken against him," he added.

BJP District President Condemns Allegations

BJP Washim district President Purushottam Lalchand Chitlange condemned Vijay Wadettiwar's allegations and demanded an apology from him. "Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has made baseless allegations against the BJP Election In-charge (Prabhari) for the Washim district, Raju Patil Raje. The allegations are baseless and are made to defame BJP. We condemn this on behalf of the BJP, and we have filed a complaint against him... We urge Vijay Wadettiwar to come here and apologise," he said. (ANI)

