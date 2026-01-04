Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Breaks Silence After Venezuela Strikes, Details 'Operation Midnight Hammer'


2026-01-04 01:09:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

President Donald Trump addressed reporters in Florida after US military strikes on Venezuela. Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, he outlined 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' claiming Venezuelan defenses were neutralised and President Nicolás Maduro captured. Trump praised elite forces, calling the mission precise, strategic and decisive.

MENAFN04012026007385015968ID1110552134



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search