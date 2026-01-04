Trump Breaks Silence After Venezuela Strikes, Details 'Operation Midnight Hammer'

President Donald Trump addressed reporters in Florida after US military strikes on Venezuela. Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, he outlined 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' claiming Venezuelan defenses were neutralised and President Nicolás Maduro captured. Trump praised elite forces, calling the mission precise, strategic and decisive.

