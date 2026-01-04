Deepika Padukone Birthday: 6 Of Her Biggest Controversies Check Here

Deepika Padukone will celebrate her 40th birthday on January 5. Even though she's very mature, she has slipped up in some places. Here, we're telling you about those incidents that led to her facing backlash

8-hour shift. In 2025, Deepika sparked a debate. As a new mom, she wanted to give her daughter time. Signed for 'Spirit' with Prabhas, she asked for an 8-hour shift. This led to her being dropped.

Deepika's demand for equal status and fixed hours sparked a debate. People argued that stars already charge a lot. If they set schedules too, filmmaking would get tougher.

'Padmavat' Controversy (2017). Deepika's role as Rani Padmavati in Bhansali's film sparked a huge row. Rumors of an intimate scene with Ranveer Singh caused an uproar. The scene wasn't in the final cut.

'Besharam Rang' Song Row (2023): Deepika wore a saffron bikini in the 'Pathaan' song. This sparked a huge controversy. Hindu groups objected, saying it hurt religious sentiments.

Drugs Case Questioning (2020): During the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, it was alleged Deepika used drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned her for questioning.

JNU Visit (2020): While promoting 'Chhapaak', Deepika joined a student protest at JNU. Her presence sparked a national debate and social media uproar. Her movie flopped afterward.