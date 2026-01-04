403
Thumbay Healthcare Celebrates the Birth of Two Newborns Across Its UAE Hospitals
(MENAFN- healthmagazine) Ajman and Fujairah, UAE, 1 January 2026 –Thumbay Healthcare is pleased to announce the birth of two healthy newborns at its hospitals in Ajman and Fujairah, marking joyous moments of celebration for families from diverse nationalities.
At Thumbay University Hospital Ajman, a healthy baby girl was born to Mrs. Kafayat Uyomide, a Nigerian national, at 2:41 a.m. The baby, named Baby of Kafayat, weighed 3.27 kg at birth. Mrs. Kafayat, aged 36, and her husband, aged 29, welcomed their first child with immense happiness. Expressing her emotions, the new mother said, “I am very happy; I cannot explain my joy. This is my first baby.” Both mother and baby are doing well and are under careful postnatal care.
Meanwhile, at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, a healthy baby boy was born on January 1, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. to an Indian family. The newborn, recorded as Baby of Mrs. Aswathy Krishnan, weighed 4.26 kg and was delivered via Lower Segment Cesarean Section (LSCS). Mother and baby are in good health and are receiving dedicated neonatal and postnatal care.
Thumbay Healthcare congratulates both families on these joyful occasions and reaffirms its commitment to providing compassionate, safe, and high-quality maternity and neonatal care across all its hospitals in the UAE.
