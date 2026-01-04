New System Cuts Private School Licence Renewal Costs By 80%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following the implementation of the Advanced Licensing System for Private Schools and Kindergartens, developed in partnership with the private sector, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education has recorded tangible benefits, most notably a reduction in licence renewal costs by nearly 80% compared to the previous system, easing financial and administrative burdens on private education providers.

The Ministry continues to build on the positive outcomes of the Advanced Licensing System for Private Schools and Kindergartens, which has significantly streamlined procedures and reduced costs for investors and school owners across the private education sector.

Sharing the benefits of the new system on the X platform, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwa bint Rashid Al Khater affirmed that the updated system has effectively addressed long-standing challenges associated with annual licence renewals.



“By extending renewal periods and digitising procedures, the system has eliminated lengthy bureaucratic processes that previously required significant time and resources from private school operators each year,” said the Minister.

Under the current framework, she said, the private schools and kindergartens now renew their licences every three years instead of annually.

“In addition, distinguished schools that meet the Ministry's quality standards are granted an advanced educational licence valid for five years, providing an incentive for excellence and enabling long-term planning and institutional stability,” said Al Khater.

She said that the system operates through the Private Education Establishments Licensing Platform, a smart electronic platform that consolidates all licensing procedures into a single digital interface. The Minister noted that the platform also features automatic notifications, helping schools avoid delays and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements in a timely manner.

Dr. Rania Mohammed, Director of the Private Schools and Kindergartens Department and Acting Director of the Private Schools Licensing Department at the Ministry, explained that the system includes two types of educational licences: a basic educational licence issued to all private schools and kindergartens for three years, and an advanced educational licence awarded to distinguished schools in accordance with specific controls and standards set by the Ministry. Private school owners have also expressed strong support for the system. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Harmi, licence holder of Eadad International Academy, noted that the impact of the new system was evident from the outset, particularly in reducing administrative complexity.

Sheikh Mansour Jassim Thani Jassim Al Thani, licence holder of King's College Doha, highlighted that the longer licensing periods allow owners to plan strategically for the future.