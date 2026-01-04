403
GPCA Announces End of Al-Sadoun’s Distinguished Tenure as Secretary General, Appointment of Successor
(MENAFN- GPCA) Dubai, UAE – 1 January 2026: The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA), the voice of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf, has announced the end of Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun’s tenure as secretary general following more than 16 years of service, and the appointment of Eng. Mater Aldhafeeri as his successor.
The change in leadership comes at a time when GPCA is set to enter a new phase of transformation, delivering greater value to its members.
In making this announcement, Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Chairman, GPCA, expressed his appreciation for Dr. Al-Sadoun’s contributions to GPCA.
The Chairman also welcomed Aldhafeeri as the new secretary general, who brings nearly three decades of leadership experience across the petrochemical and industrial sectors. “We are confident that Aldhafeeri will build on the Association’s strong foundations, further strengthen engagement with members and stakeholders, and guide GPCA forward during a period of significant opportunity and transformation for our industry.”
