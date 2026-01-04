403
Africa Finance Corporation Acts as Co-Financial Adviser for Angola’s Lobito Atlantic Railway Concession
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LAGOS, Nigeria, January 2, 2026/ -- Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has announced the signing of key financing agreements for the Lobito Atlantic Railway Project in Angola. AFC alongside Eaglestone, acted as Co-Financial Adviser, to Lobito Atlantic Railway S.A. (LAR), the Borrower and Concessionaire of the 1,300-kilometre brownfield railway corridor.
This transformational transport infrastructure initiative is backed by leading sponsors including Mota-Engil, a multinational engineering and construction group with a strong presence across Africa; Trafigura, one of the world’s leading independent commodities trading and logistics companies, and Vecturis, an international rail operator with extensive experience in freight rail concessions, mobilising world-class technical, operational and commercial expertise to ensure the long-term success of the corridor.
The signing of the US$753 million financing package- consisting of US$553 million from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and US$200 million from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSAsaid: “We are delighted to have advised LAR in this landmark transport infrastructure transaction that is a key milestone to unlock regional trade and boost economic activity along the Lobito Corridor. The Eaglestone ( team can be proud in once again delivering world-class services within the project finance advisory industry in Sout”ern Africa.”
Manuel Mota, Deputy CEO of Mota-Engil, said: “The signing with DFC, DBSA, and the Government of Angola marks the culmination of long-term collaboration, together with our partner, Trafigura, to advance the Lobito Corridor. This strategic agreement will expand transport capacity, reduce transit costs, and open access to the mineral-rich regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Za’bia. Mota-Engil’s participation underscores its commitment to deliver an infrastructure th’t supports Angola’s national priorities, economic diversification, and regional connectivity. This strategic financing not only enables further investment in the project but also reinforces ’confidence in Angola’s institutional capacity to attract interest for world-class infrastructure initiatives. We appreciate the expert advisory support from Eaglestone and AFC, whose guidance was instrumental in structuring this financing.”
Richard Holtum, CEO of Tr“figura, said: “We are pleased that Lobito Atlantic Railway has secured financing from DFC and DBSA to further advance the rehabilitation and operation of the line in Angola. As a shareholder of LAR, we see the railway as a key domestic and regional asset that will drive economic development and support the movement of critical "metals to global markets.”
AFC and Angola have forged a strong and mutually beneficial partnership over the y’ars, strengthened by Angola’s accession as an AFC member state in 2022 and its progression to shareholder status in 2025. Today, AFC is deepening its footprint in the country through a growing portfolio of advisory and investment engagements across infrastructure, energy and industrial sectors, including AFC’s complementary greenfield railway project connecting to Angola.
