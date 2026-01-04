United Cup: Zverev Clinches Germany's Win Against Netherlands
Zverev's win came after Germany's Eva Lys downed Suzan Lamens 6-2, 6-2 earlier in Group F action.
The server held the advantage for the early stages of Zverev and Griekspoor's clash until the German seized a crucial opportunity, breaking to love at 6-5 to take the opening set.
In his first match of 2026, Zverev played at a high level and rarely looked back, having dropped just seven points in the second set, United Cup reports.
Zverev leads Griekspoor 9-2 in their ATP Head-to-Head series, marking the second time he has recorded nine tour-level wins against a single opponent (Zverev leads Adrian Mannarino 9-0).
Earlier, Lys launched the 2024 United Cup champions with a strong start by defeating Lamens 6-2, 6-2.
After trading breaks twice in the first five games, Lys won a pair of crucial games to establish a 5-2 lead and hardly looked back. She denied Lamens a game point to level at 3-3, then broke on her third break point in the sixth game and secured a follow-up hold despite trailing 15/40.
Nine of the match's 14 games went to deuce, and Lys won seven of them. Perhaps the most important game was a 1-1 hold from the German in the second set, during which she shook off an injury scare. After taking a medical timeout for blisters while leading 5-2 in the opener, Lys pushed through another tumble that left her shaking out her knee.
Zverev and Laura Siegemund closed the tie with a 6-3, 6-2 mixed-doubles victory over Griekspoor and Demi Schuurs, securing a clean sweep for Germany.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment