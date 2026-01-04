Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
United Cup: Zverev Clinches Germany's Win Against Netherlands

United Cup: Zverev Clinches Germany's Win Against Netherlands


2026-01-04 12:30:19
(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) Alexander Zverev clinched Germany's victory over the Netherlands on Sunday at the United Cup, where the world No. 3 defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-5 6-0.

Zverev's win came after Germany's Eva Lys downed Suzan Lamens 6-2, 6-2 earlier in Group F action.

The server held the advantage for the early stages of Zverev and Griekspoor's clash until the German seized a crucial opportunity, breaking to love at 6-5 to take the opening set.

In his first match of 2026, Zverev played at a high level and rarely looked back, having dropped just seven points in the second set, United Cup reports.

Zverev leads Griekspoor 9-2 in their ATP Head-to-Head series, marking the second time he has recorded nine tour-level wins against a single opponent (Zverev leads Adrian Mannarino 9-0).

Earlier, Lys launched the 2024 United Cup champions with a strong start by defeating Lamens 6-2, 6-2.

After trading breaks twice in the first five games, Lys won a pair of crucial games to establish a 5-2 lead and hardly looked back. She denied Lamens a game point to level at 3-3, then broke on her third break point in the sixth game and secured a follow-up hold despite trailing 15/40.

Nine of the match's 14 games went to deuce, and Lys won seven of them. Perhaps the most important game was a 1-1 hold from the German in the second set, during which she shook off an injury scare. After taking a medical timeout for blisters while leading 5-2 in the opener, Lys pushed through another tumble that left her shaking out her knee.

Zverev and Laura Siegemund closed the tie with a 6-3, 6-2 mixed-doubles victory over Griekspoor and Demi Schuurs, securing a clean sweep for Germany.

MENAFN04012026000231011071ID1110552057



IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search