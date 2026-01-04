Czech PM Babiš To Join Coalition Of The Willing Talks In Paris

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

“On Tuesday, I'm flying to Paris for the Coalition of the Willing meeting. I'm curious to hear what I'll learn there,” Babiš said in a video outlining his plans for the coming days.

This will be Babiš's first participation in this format.

He also mentioned the upcoming meeting of the Council of State Security.

Babiš's predecessor, former Prime Minister Petr Fiala, welcomed the decision:

“It is good that Andrej Babiš has forgotten his pre-election speeches and is attending the meeting of countries that want to support Ukraine more strongly. He thus has a chance to somewhat rectify his disgraceful failure at the December European Council,” Fiala wrote on X.

Babiš to examine situation with ammunition initiative for Ukraine

As reported, the Council of State Security meeting on January 7 will discuss an initiative on ammunition supplies for Ukraine. Following comments by Czech Defense Minister Jaromír Zuna, who said the initiative should continue and that he plans to visit Ukraine soon, the Speaker of the lower house of parliament and party leader of Defense Minister Tomio Okamura stated that Zuna would not accept an invitation from his Ukrainian counterpart and would not support the continuation of the initiative.

Photo: Lukas Kabon/AA/picture alliance