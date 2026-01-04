Cutting Taxes On Foreign Income To Lure Capital Back Into System
The recent amendments to the Tax Code can be interpreted as a sign of Azerbaijan's shift toward a more flexible and pragmatic approach in economic governance. Although the reduction of the tax rate on dividends and other passive income from abroad-from 14% to 5%-may appear to be a technical adjustment, it is in fact a step that could lead to broader economic and institutional outcomes. This change should be seen as an effort to create a healthier balance between the state's fiscal interests and actual economic behavior.Access to paid information is limited
