Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) --
1981 -- Kuwait Society for Smoking and Cancer Prevention was proclaimed.
2012 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopeca) signed a USD-nine-billion agreement to establish a refinery and petrochemical complex in south China.
2017 -- The Ministry of Health launched a system to transfer patients' data from ambulances to emergency departments at hospitals. This would help in faster diagnosing patients and provides necessary treatment prior to admission thus saving time.
2017 -- Former Minister of Commerce and Industry Hisham Al-Otaibi passed away at age of 71. The deceased was also former Director General of the Kuwait stock exchange and vice chair of the bourse committee.
2021 -- Ministry of Oil announced discovery of two oil wells at the jurassic layer in Homa field, northwest Kuwait, and the other in Qash'aniya field, in addition to disoverying an extension of the northern part of Burgan field.
2021 -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah announced an agreement according to which borders would reopen between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. (end)
