Japan On High Alert As North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

Japan issued an emergency alert on Saturday after North Korea launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile, escalating regional tensions and reviving security concerns across East Asia.

Emergency alert triggered in Japan

In a statement posted on X, the Prime Minister's Office of Japan confirmed that the launch had been detected earlier in the day and that authorities were continuing to assess the situation.

“North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow,” the post said, without immediately detailing the missile's trajectory, range, or whether it landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Japan's Ministry of Defence later said the missile was believed to have already fallen, adding that it was closely monitoring developments in coordination with allied partners.

Multiple launches detected from Pyongyang

South Korea's military said that North Korea fired several ballistic missiles from the vicinity of its capital, Pyongyang, towards waters off its east coast at around 7:50 a.m. local time on Sunday.

“Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for further launches,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, noting that information was being shared closely with the United States and Japan.

The launch marked North Korea's first ballistic missile test in nearly two months, the last such activity having been reported in November.

Diplomatic backdrop raises stakes

The missile launches come at a sensitive diplomatic moment, with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung scheduled to begin a state visit to China on Sunday. Seoul has indicated that peace and stability on the Korean peninsula will feature prominently in the discussions.

China's President Xi Jinping is set to host Lee during the visit. Wi Sung-lac, Lee's national security adviser, said South Korea expects Beijing to play a constructive role in promoting peace on the peninsula, though he did not elaborate on specific agenda items.

Analysts say Lee is likely to urge China to facilitate renewed dialogue with Pyongyang, even as North Korea has recently rebuffed outreach efforts from the new South Korean administration.

Kim Jong Un signals weapons expansion

The launches follow a series of high-profile inspections by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who on Saturday visited a munitions factory and called for more than doubling the production capacity of tactical guided weapons, according to state media.

In recent weeks, Kim has toured weapons manufacturing facilities, inspected a nuclear-powered submarine, and overseen missile tests ahead of this year's Ninth Party Congress of the Workers' Party, where major policy priorities are expected to be outlined.

Heightened vigilance across East Asia

While no immediate damage or casualties have been reported, the latest missile activity has prompted heightened alert levels across Japan and South Korea, underscoring the fragility of security dynamics in the region as diplomatic engagements unfold.